Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “
Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 1,365,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.78.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
