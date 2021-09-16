Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 1,365,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

