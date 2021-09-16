Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRPBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:GRPBF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Grupo Lala has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

