Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 16,878 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.63.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Guild by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

