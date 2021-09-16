Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 980 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after acquiring an additional 356,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $126.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,536.09 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

