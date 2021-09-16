Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 210,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.70. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

