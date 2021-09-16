Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.47 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $273.44 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,311,603. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

