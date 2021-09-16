Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $597.89 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $570.41 and its 200-day moving average is $554.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

