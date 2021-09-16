Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $271.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

