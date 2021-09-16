Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.27 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

