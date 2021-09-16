Hathor Price Tops $0.96 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Hathor has a market cap of $174.24 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00122074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175248 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.07515959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.16 or 0.99906629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

