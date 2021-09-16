Head to Head Comparison: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CarGurus and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.40%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than CarGurus.

Risk & Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00% Brightcove 4.47% 14.52% 6.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 6.85 $77.55 million $0.75 42.89 Brightcove $197.35 million 2.36 -$5.81 million $0.16 71.38

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarGurus beats Brightcove on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

