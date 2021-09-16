Head to Head Comparison: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulmonx and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -89.71% -33.72% -17.91% Apollo Endosurgery -24.44% -243.14% -17.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Apollo Endosurgery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 43.71 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -12.34 Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 6.41 -$22.61 million ($0.99) -9.48

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pulmonx and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 4 0 2.57 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.63%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.64%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

