Head-To-Head Review: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Braveheart Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 2 0 2.25

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.95%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.48 $953.00 million $2.38 6.57

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

