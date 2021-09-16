Head to Head Survey: Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eutelsat Communications and Swire Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Swire Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.49 billion 1.83 $255.49 million $1.12 10.54 Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.44 -$1.42 billion ($0.34) -19.03

Eutelsat Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swire Pacific. Swire Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eutelsat Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Eutelsat Communications beats Swire Pacific on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

