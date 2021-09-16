Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

HTA stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

