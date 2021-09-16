Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.51.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

