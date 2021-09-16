HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

HLLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS HLLGY opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $39.54.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

