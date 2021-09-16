HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $482,943.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00140157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00794949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046588 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

