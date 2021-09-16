Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,949,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

