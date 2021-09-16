HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 698.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWMC. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.