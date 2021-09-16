HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,731 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 202,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

