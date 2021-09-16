HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NetApp stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

