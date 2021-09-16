HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,611,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,956,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $35.30.

