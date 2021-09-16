HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

