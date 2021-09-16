HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

TFX opened at $388.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

