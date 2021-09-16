Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $139.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,695. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

