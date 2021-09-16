Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMPT. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

HMPT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.97. 46,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.83.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

