HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Sells $110,440.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HTBI stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $452.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.9% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

