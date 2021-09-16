Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 193,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
About Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
