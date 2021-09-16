Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.78

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 230294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

