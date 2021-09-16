Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Several research analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 963.60 ($12.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,299,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 923.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 827.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 536.80 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 969.60 ($12.67). The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

