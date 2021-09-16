Humanscape (HUM) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $76.69 million and $6.75 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

