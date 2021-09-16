HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $447,515.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

