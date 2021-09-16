Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $9,015.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $7,148.69 or 0.14991194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00122825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00176136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.36 or 0.07518686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.22 or 0.99683904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00872820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.