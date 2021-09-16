ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 800 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $243.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

