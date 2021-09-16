IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 409.7% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IMXCF stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading hours on Thursday. IMAX China has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three groups: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and New Business Initiatives and Other.

