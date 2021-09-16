ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

