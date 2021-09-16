Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

