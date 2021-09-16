Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Up 628.0% in August

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 628.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IVDN stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

