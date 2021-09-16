Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by 712.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of IIPR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.08. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

