Insider Buying: DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases 152,400 Shares of Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc bought 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,275.00.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 1,946,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

