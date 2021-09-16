Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Buys £146.20 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.20 ($191.01).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Wood purchased 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 732.40 ($9.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 662.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 542.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Meggitt to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

