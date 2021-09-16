Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Acquires 323,725 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 323,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,781,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 377,552 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,508,996.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 444,712 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,782,460.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,700.30.

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22.

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,983. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

