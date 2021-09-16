Insider Buying: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Purchases $35,000.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

