Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $641,768.55 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $641,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

