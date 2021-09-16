Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alico by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

