Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $929,456.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65.

On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

