Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $1,295,459.36 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ISRG opened at $1,045.52 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $1,087.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,011.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $884.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $952.28.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

