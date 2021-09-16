Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $87,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,681. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $642.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

