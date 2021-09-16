Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells 16,300 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $156,471.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

